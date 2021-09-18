https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/magical-kingdoms-goofy-vaccine-mandate-protested-by-disney-employees/

Disney World employees held a protest inside the park on Friday against the vaccine mandates, which requires all Disney cast members to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine by Saturday.

Disney cast members protested holding signs that said, “coercion is not consent,” while chanting, “my body, my choice.” The company has mandated all cast members be fully vaccinated by October 22, which would require employees to receive their first dose by Saturday.

“So many cast members felt alone and felt like they were the only ones who thought this was wrong. I think we were made to feel that way on purpose. But we have connected now, and we are pushing back.” – Nick Caturano

30 plus Disney employees marching against the vaccine mandate. It’s about to start in a few minutes.#Fox35 ⁦@fox35orlando⁩ pic.twitter.com/vLYZVDrcqk — Valerie Boey FOX 35 (@vboey) September 17, 2021

Nick Caturano organized the protest and has been with the company for 16 years. He hopes that the march will create a conversation about people’s constitutional rights. Caturano has received numerous emails from other employees who are afraid to speak up out of fear of losing their job.

“I don’t want to lose my job. I love my job, but I’m also more afraid that if I don’t speak up now, where does it stop?” – Nick Caturano

“People are free to get this vaccine if they feel it’s going to be the best thing for them but to force people to get the vaccine, that’s another story,” – Nick Caturano

Walt Disney had announced back in July and August that all salary and union, and employees must be fully vaccinated by October 22. That would mean that they would need to get their first dose by September 18.

Caturano is immunocompromised and is refusing to get the vaccine for religious purposes and natural immunity.

“I’m not comfortable with taking it. I just can’t see putting it in my body.” – Nick Caturano

According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, employers can mandate that employees get the Covid-19 vaccine. However, employers must provide a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Title VII protects religious beliefs.

