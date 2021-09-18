https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/18/jake-tapper-notes-that-it-doesnt-seem-like-bidens-living-up-to-his-promise-to-restore-alliances/

Before Biden took office, there was so much talk of “restoring alliances”:

Here’s just the latest example showing that it depends on what your definition of “restoring alliances” is:

CNN’s Jake Tapper doesn’t see Biden’s “restoring alliances” promise panning out:

Biden’s not living up to any of his promises because the wheels are coming off everywhere. At least CNN might be catching on a little.

And the media certainly did their part to help Biden sell his “restoring alliances” empty promise.

***

Related:

‘Where the hell is the president?’ Leaders of Germany, France address their nations about Afghanistan falling to Taliban

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...