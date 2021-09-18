http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0M7nh4P8iC4/

The Biden-Harris administration Friday suffered three crises, which includes droned Afghan civilians, unapproved of coronavirus booster, and the recalled French ambassador from the United States.

The Pentagon, for instance, admitted Friday that Biden’s retaliatory drone strike killed ten Afghan civilians, including seven children, but not any terrorists. The White House had previously claimed to have killed an ISIS fighter in the strike.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Auston said he apologized for the misinformation and will try to do better next time. “We apologize, and we will endeavor to learn from this horrible mistake,” he said.

The droning of civilians adds to Biden’s deadly withdrawal, which left 13 U.S. servicemembers dead, billions-of-dollars of equipment abandoned to the Taliban, and between 100 to 5,000 American citizens and green card holds stranded behind enemy lines.

Shortly after the Pentagon admitted to killing Afghan civilians, “a panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope,” the Associated Press (AP) wrote.

Biden, who “proclaimed defeating the pandemic to be the central mission of his presidency,” has failed in that endeavor. The AP notes Biden’s presidency is now averaging 145,000 coronavirus cases per day, up from 8,500 per day three months ago.

As a result, the raging pandemic raging has cost Biden’s approval numbers. Reuters marked Biden’s approval rating on Friday the lowest of his presidency — 44 percent.

“The punishing headlines, all within an hour,” the AP writes, “underscored the … events that can define a term in office.” But the very bad news was compounded when France recalled its ambassador from the United States on Friday because Biden proved to be an “unreliable” partner, the AP noted. Biden is reported to have cut “France out of the alliance and scuttling its own submarine deal with Australia.”

With a United States ally so upset with Biden as to recalled ambassadors, the Biden-Harris administration is also facing an increasingly agitated congressional caucus over “infrastructure” differences.

The AP reports “it could be a formidable task to unite” the Democrats, like more temperate senators like Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), with Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who opposes any “infrastructure” proposal that would shrink his massive $3.5 trillion spending package.

Biden and the two temperate senators met with Biden Thursday in which Sinema’s spokesman John LaBombard said of the discussions, “Today’s meeting was productive, and Kyrsten is continuing to work in good faith with her colleagues and President Biden as this legislation develops.”

The White House returned response, saying no deal was reached to pass the Trojan horse package, but the two sides will continue to negotiate:

Today, the president had productive individual meetings with Senator Sinema and Senator Manchin about his Build Back Better agenda. He is in regular touch with a wide range of House and Senate members and continues to engage with them as we move forward on the reconciliation package so we can deliver for middle class families.

Biden did not stay at the White House over the weekend to solve any of his crisis. “Biden plans to leave Washington, DC, early on Friday for a weekend vacation on the beach, even though Americans are still stuck in Afghanistan,” Breitbart News reported.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

