Today is the “Justice for J6” rally at the Capitol, which organizers say is to protest the treatment of the hundreds of people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. When news of the rally reached Democrat congressional leaders, the fence around the U.S. Capitol was put back up. Now it’s looking like the fence was far from necessary, though it was no doubt put back up more for narrative purposes than any real threat.

At the rally today, the police and other security presence in advance was enormous, and roadblocks were put up:

Roads blocked off by dump trucks in the area around the #Capitol ahead of #JusticeforJ6Rally. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/aoQcuGPwCV — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) September 18, 2021

Once the rally got going, it became increasingly clear that estimates of how many people would show up were just a little off:

Good morning from *that* rally at the Capitol everyone’s been talking about. We’re about an hour away from official start time, and unsurprisingly we’re working with a ratio of approx 10 media per attendee. A classic rock mash-up is playing over the sound system @VICENews pic.twitter.com/EywP6XidJe — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) September 18, 2021

Huge police and media presence, very few actual attendees so far pic.twitter.com/DKafUYSORe — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 18, 2021

Here’s a quick look around protest site outside #USCapitol More press than protestors. Lots of police staging nearby. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/J911ElXE9W — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) September 18, 2021

Less than an hour to go and the crowd is primarily press pic.twitter.com/zitXOO7Nse — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) September 18, 2021

Few more attendees arrive pic.twitter.com/pLYKupPp0j — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) September 18, 2021

Still seems like more press than protesters. Less than one demonstrator per member of Congress as the scheduled event begins. pic.twitter.com/6HQjeXKeVA — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) September 18, 2021

If Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats were looking for something else they could paint as an “insurrection” they’re apparently going to be disappointed.

The media wanted this so badly. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) September 18, 2021

And it shows!

Also, be careful not to mistake this for something else:

Is this a #Biden rally? https://t.co/35PVW8tF47 — I Have An Immune System (@morningshrug) September 18, 2021

LOL! Actually that crowd at the Capitol might be a little bigger than a Biden rally.

Good thing DC put all those fences back up! These guys look like trouble. 😳 https://t.co/JRPrR3xdCE — Casey (@CaseyLincoln77) September 18, 2021

But Pelosi got the fence photo she was after.

This is what happens when the FBI & Media Astroturf these “uprisings” https://t.co/rnMmaePUpD — THE LOYALIST (@DeserveTheHeat) September 18, 2021

Any violent rioters today in DC carrying Trump signs won’t be Conservatives but we will be blamed anyway by the lying Democrats. https://t.co/3kqehZR9y8 — Valerie (@ValerieNYC1) September 18, 2021

Now we’ll wait for some Democrats to try and portray today’s rally as another threat to the republic.

