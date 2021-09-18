https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/18/justiceforj6rally-at-u-s-capitol-so-far-is-more-press-than-protesters/

Today is the “Justice for J6” rally at the Capitol, which organizers say is to protest the treatment of the hundreds of people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. When news of the rally reached Democrat congressional leaders, the fence around the U.S. Capitol was put back up. Now it’s looking like the fence was far from necessary, though it was no doubt put back up more for narrative purposes than any real threat.

At the rally today, the police and other security presence in advance was enormous, and roadblocks were put up:

Once the rally got going, it became increasingly clear that estimates of how many people would show up were just a little off:

If Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats were looking for something else they could paint as an “insurrection” they’re apparently going to be disappointed.

And it shows!

Also, be careful not to mistake this for something else:

LOL! Actually that crowd at the Capitol might be a little bigger than a Biden rally.

But Pelosi got the fence photo she was after.

Now we’ll wait for some Democrats to try and portray today’s rally as another threat to the republic.

