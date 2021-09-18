https://www.dailywire.com/news/kamala-harris-attends-college-football-game-to-do-coin-toss-while-border-crisis-rages

Vice President Kamala Harris (D), who Democrat President Joe Biden tapped earlier this year to lead the administration’s efforts to tackle “the migration challenge” at the southern border, attended a college football game on Saturday to do the coin toss before the game while Biden’s border crisis continued to worsen, especially in the Texas border town of Del Rio.

Harris “made a special appearance at a football game between her alma mater, Howard University, and Hampton University to do a coin toss,” The Hill reported. “The match-up between the two historically Black universities, the Truth and Service Classic, was held at noon on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Before the start of the game, Harris did a coin toss to determine which team would start off first.”

Meanwhile, the catastrophe in Del Rio has deteriorated so rapidly that the Biden administration had to temporarily close the port of entry there and is reportedly going to take action to send the illegal aliens back to their countries.

The New York Times reported that local officials have described the scene as one resembling a “a shantytown, with little access to clean water and food and just a few portable toilets.” The Times noted that there was no running water at the site, and photos showed people having to carry large packages of bottled water to the area.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) said that majority of the nearly 15,000 illegal aliens were military aged males and he reportedly told Fox News that there was allegedly criminal activity taking place in the area where the illegal aliens were staying under the bridge.

Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) said on Saturday that the situation on the border was so dire that “there are food shortages in grocery stores” and “restaurants have closed early to make food for the camp and workers who usually commute from Mexico are unable to get to work resulting in a shortage of help.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, slammed the administration in a statement this week over the ongoing crisis in Del Rio.

“Six hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry and secure the border, the Biden Administration has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border,” Abbott said. “The Biden Administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan. I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to maintain their presence at and around ports of entry to deter crossings.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed the administration during a trip to the site late this week, saying that “Biden could end this tomorrow by simply following the law and reinstating deportation flights back.”

“When you have open borders, this is what you get,” Cruz said. “This is wrong. This is not humane. This is not compassionate. This is lawless, and it is inviting suffering. This needs to end.”

