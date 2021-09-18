https://thelibertydaily.com/leftists-fume-over-justiceforj6-flop-because-patriots-didnt-fall-for-their-trap/

The word has been getting spread for a couple of weeks now. “Don’t go to DC on September 18,” we saw repeatedly posted on social media. “It’s a trap!”

When President Trump echoed the same sentiment this week, the “Justice for J6 Rally” was unofficially doomed. Today, hundreds of protesters faced hundreds of law enforcement while hundreds of journalists watched in disappointment. There will be no attempts to tear down the fences surrounding the Capitol Building today.

Attendance at the Justice for January 6 rally is almost all press, very few actual rally attendees pic.twitter.com/unzjG9hjKV — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) September 18, 2021

It was a trap. That’s not to say it was intended to be a trap by those organizing. Matt Braynard, a former Trump staffer, put the event together to protest the great injustice happening right now. The messaging and purpose behind the event were all righteous.

Political prisoners being held by our the Deep State are needlessly suffering in prison over an event that most of them were simply caught up in. The January 6 breaking and entry of the Capitol Building was the first trap and hundreds of patriots fell for it. But for any of them to still be in jail for merely following the crowd is a true injustice, especially when we consider the light treatment actual domestic terrorists within BLM and Antifa have received.

Today’s event was supposed to be another opportunity for Antifa infiltrators, puppets in law enforcement, and Democrat lawmakers to continue to paint Trump supporters and conservatives in general as a threat to this nation. It didn’t work.

The people stayed home, and while normally that would be a very bad thing, today’s “flop” was a blessing. Had there been a massive crowd like on January 6, it’s very possible the fascists planted in the crowd would have successfully encouraged violence. With as many law enforcement and journalists at the event today as there are protesters, the fake revolution fizzled.

The media and the FBI want this rally more than anyone else. https://t.co/j1yRpBWchi — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) September 18, 2021

Leftists all over social media are trying to paint this as a failure for Trump. This is ludicrous, of course, since he specifically told people not to go. But their trap didn’t work so they’re grasping at straws to salvage their manufactured narrative.

As Trending Politics reported, President Trump supports the political prisoners:

Former President Donald Trump earlier released a statement in solidarity with those being detained without speedy trial in connection with the January 6 riot. “Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election,” Trump said. “In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice. In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!” he added. “The statement was issued ahead of Saturday’s rally to protest the treatment of Capitol rioters,” Axios notes. “The ‘Justice for J6 rally’ is organized by a nonprofit group led by former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard,” Axios added. “Trump has not indicated whether he will attend or participate.” However, this is false. Donald Trump has told supporters to stay far away from the rally. “Trump… characterized the planned Sept. 18 rally at the U.S. Capitol as a ‘setup’ meant to denigrate Republican voters regardless of what transpires,” the Federalist reported in an exclusive. “On Saturday, that’s a setup,” Trump said, referring to the rally. “If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit.’ And if people do show up they’ll be harassed.”

The political prisoners from January 6 need our support. Today’s rally, though originally well-intentioned, was made into a trap by the Deep State. Now the left is mad we didn’t fall for it so they’re lashing out like children.

