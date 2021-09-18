https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/manchin-deals-blow-biden-wont-support-reconciliation-bill/

Biden’s agenda continues to stall.

Biden himself attempted to talk Dem Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) into supporting a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.

According to reports, Manchin said no.

Axios reported:

President Biden failed to persuade Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to agree to spending $3.5 trillion on the Democrats’ budget reconciliation package during their Oval Office meeting on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Defying a president from his own party — face-to-face — is the strongest indication yet Manchin is serious about cutting specific programs and limiting the price tag of any potential bill to $1.5 trillion. His insistence could blow up the deal for progressives and others.

Axios was told Biden explained to Manchin his opposition could imperil the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that’s already passed the Senate. Biden’s analysis did little to persuade Manchin to raise his top line.

Manchin held his position and appears willing to let the bipartisan bill hang in the balance, given his entrenched opposition to many of the specific proposals in the $3.5 trillion spending package, Axios was told.