Maricopa County Refuses To Turn Over Router, Agrees To Settle With Special Master Oversight

Despite what Karen Fann says, this is not a victory.

PHOENIX, AZ – The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted on Friday evening to settle with the Arizona Senate, agreeing to the appointment by the court of a Special Master to handle questions involving the County’s routers as part of the audit of the 2020 general election.

“Under threat of losing hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue sharing, today Maricopa County settled with the State Senate, a victory for election integrity and the Arizona taxpayer,” said Senate President Karen Fann. “The agreement set up a Special Master paid for by the County, who will get the answers to questions the Senate has concerning the routers and splunk logs used in the 2020 Election. Former Congressman John Shadegg will serve as the Special Master working with the computer technology experts.”

“The Senate will finally get the answers to the questions asked for in the subpoenas issued to the County months ago. In addition, the County has agreed to drop its Notice of Claim of $2.8 million to replace election equipment delivered to the Senate as required in the January subpoena. Experts have told us there is nothing that has been compromised or damaged by the audit, and the Secretary of State failed to follow procedures regarding the decertifying the machines. There is no reason taxpayers should be on the hook for purchasing the necessary new election equipment.”

HUGE win for the Az Senate today! Maricopa settlement gives us all the data needed to complete the review of the routers & splunk log to the most comprehensive election audit in history. We got everything we need and more. Maricopa County goes home with its tail between its legs — Karen Fann (@FannKfann) September 18, 2021