The Arizona Senate reached an agreement with Maricopa County on the routers and splunk logs withheld from senate investigators.

Senate Leader Karen Fann released a statement on Friday evening. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Maricopa County agrees to settle with Arizona State Senate #AZSenate @FannKfann pic.twitter.com/QNW1QAaUbw — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) September 18, 2021

Here is a copy of the settlement.

It appears the Senate took a loss. It is hard to see how this is a win for the Arizona Senate.

More… Update: Settlement reached. The county will work through a special master to answer questions from the Arizona Senate about its routers and Splunk logs. The county will also drop its complaint asking the Senate for $2.8M to replace its voting machines. — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) September 18, 2021