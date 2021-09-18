https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/media-matters-senior-fellow-deletes-tweet-because-there-was-context-collapse-once-conservatives-picked-it-up/

Sometimes we forget that CNN’s Brian Stelter is the only one watching Fox News and reporting on it. There are also the researchers at Media Matters, and Media Matters senior fellow Matthew Gertz noted that MSNBC and CNN were going with coverage of the massive #JusticeForJ6 rally in Washington, D.C. They had better, considering how much they’d hyped up the danger all day Friday on air. Fox News, in the meantime, was reporting on a missing white woman.

Good for Fox News. Someone’s daughter is missing. The Capitol protest is a spectacle. pic.twitter.com/mAgp6P3ssx — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) September 18, 2021

I can see why this is national news. My bad. https://t.co/jmiz6Xof6X — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 18, 2021

We had more people show up to a fun run 5k here than they had at that rally. It isn’t news as much as they want to make it news — Double J sometimes Jsquared (@jsquaredftl) September 18, 2021

“Rally coverage” but it’s footage from 1/6. — Fatrick Bateman (@keynestonelite) September 18, 2021

Amazing how quickly race is inserted into coverage critique. — Linda, vaccinated and therapeutic supporter (@Linda87636371) September 18, 2021

As long as no one’s watching the border fiasco, they’re cool. — Joe Blake (@jbalt63) September 18, 2021

No border crisis — Oscar (@Krogan_for_hire) September 18, 2021

Gertz explained that he deleted his tweet because the Right had picked up on it and it’s Saturday and he’s not going to waste his day on it.

Deleted this tweet, which if you read my other tweets today was about MSNBC/CNN giving the rally too much attention, because it got picked up on the right, there was context collapse, and I’m not spending my Saturday dealing with this. pic.twitter.com/qVBmxzHuH9 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 18, 2021

“Deleted this tweet because it made me look very dumb.” — Steven Groves (@stevegroves) September 18, 2021

You embarrassed yourself and then deleted a tweet. I explained it pretty well I think. — Jackets Fan (@AndrewM46919399) September 18, 2021

Alternatively, you got noticed for being stupid and deleted out of embarrassment. — Conservatalian 2.0 (@Conservataliano) September 18, 2021

“context collapse” Surely, you can understand the confusion…mmfa. — Captain Solo (@captainsolo53) September 18, 2021

Working for @mmfa, you’ll have to forgive people for automatically assuming you weren’t being objective. — Jeremy Lowe (@ConfiscateDeez) September 18, 2021

Your invocation of race was the galling part of this tweet. — Maitiú ÓRiagáin (@nymattregan) September 18, 2021

So it had nothing to do with the bigoted “missing white woman” quip? — DB Lloyd (@db_lloyd) September 18, 2021

“I’m not spending my Saturday dealing with” the fallout for race baiting. Fucking disingenuous coward. — Notorious PA-C (@N9830G) September 18, 2021

Just some missing white woman, right? Fuck yourself — Dred (@Dred_44) September 18, 2021

Your gratuitous race baiting on a story getting coverage from all networks is why many see your ilk as talking feces without the charming bits of corn. The whining blame the reader response is just confirmation. I am a moderate who thinks the ralliers are imbeciles. — Skip Intro (@ZOZOZOZZYZZYZIG) September 18, 2021

Bothered by the coverage? I’m bothered by the lack of coverage over the border and the discovery one of our Generals committed treason. — Gametechpolitics (@Gametechpoliti1) September 18, 2021

Lmao “context collapse” you absolute moron — Greg (@crowbro19) September 18, 2021

We hope Gertz has found something productive to do with his Saturday.

