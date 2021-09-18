https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/media-matters-senior-fellow-deletes-tweet-because-there-was-context-collapse-once-conservatives-picked-it-up/

Sometimes we forget that CNN’s Brian Stelter is the only one watching Fox News and reporting on it. There are also the researchers at Media Matters, and Media Matters senior fellow Matthew Gertz noted that MSNBC and CNN were going with coverage of the massive #JusticeForJ6 rally in Washington, D.C. They had better, considering how much they’d hyped up the danger all day Friday on air. Fox News, in the meantime, was reporting on a missing white woman.

Gertz explained that he deleted his tweet because the Right had picked up on it and it’s Saturday and he’s not going to waste his day on it.

We hope Gertz has found something productive to do with his Saturday.

