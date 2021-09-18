https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/melbourne-protests-turn-violent/
Protesters break through the police line, an officer gets assaulted and trampled by demonstrators, people are screaming and covered in capsicum spray @theage pic.twitter.com/qXX9lIAZRJ
— David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021
Kids can’t go to the park, adults told they can’t drink wine at a picnic, curfews, schools closed.
Officers used pepper spray and made over 200 arrests in Melbourne.
Trapped in a gorge formed by the road, protesters lob projectiles at police, who attempt to subdue the crowd by deploying capsicum spray @theage pic.twitter.com/1upyP4tOsR
— David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021
FIVE8 REPORT: Some protestors on the other side of the Police barrier in Melbourne sit down on the floor and some put their hands up as a new tactic. pic.twitter.com/wNpmzR0qdy
— Osler (@osler78) September 18, 2021
Police have being pepper spraying #freedomrally marchers @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/wGn7wJ9ovM
— Olivia Jenkins (@byoliviajenkins) September 18, 2021