https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/mike-lindell-running-tests-alabamas-voter-list-meeting-governor-secretary-state/

Good news for election integrity.

Mike Lindell recently met with Alabama Governor Kate Ivey and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for around 3 and a half hours.

He will now be able to run tests on Alabama’s voting list.

From AL.com:

MyPillow founder and Donald Trump adviser Mike Lindell plans to conduct “tests” on Alabama’s voter rolls after purchasing the list, said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, who along with Gov. Kay Ivey met with Lindell on Friday. TRENDING: The Gateway Pundit Announces: AMERICAN GULAG – The Informational Website on the Jan. 6 Political Prisoners Lindell, the founder and CEO of MyPillow who is Trump’s main attack dog in the former president’s battle contending the 2020 presidential election was stolen, is going to comb through the list of Alabama voters to determine whether the state has any ineligible people on it, including deceased residents. Merrill said he doesn’t expect Lindell to find evidence that Alabama’s voter list, which is available for purchase by anyone, is tainted. “We know we don’t put people on the voter rolls unless they’re qualified to be on the voter rolls,” the secretary of state told AL.com.

John Merrill said that he believes Alabama’s “election administration is the best in the nation.”

Merrill touted the meeting on Twitter and said that Lindell was “very impressed” by Alabama’s efforts to have a safe and secure election.

Today our team met with Mike Lindell of My Pillow. We discussed the 2020 Election. He was very impressed by our efforts & said that Alabama had the best election system & the safest procedures he had seen in America! We look forward to our next meeting! #EasyToVoteAndHardToCheat pic.twitter.com/qHOjQuTlyl — John Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) September 17, 2021

Merill told the Washington Examiner that the meeting with Lindell went very well and that they would welcome Lindell back to talk again.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Merrill told the Washington Examiner on Friday the meeting with Lindell went well and that “we’d welcome him back and talk to him again.”

Trump won Alabama 62%-36.6% over Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

