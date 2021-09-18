https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/moderna-vaccine-almost-kills-young-female-athlete/
Notice how they call the reaction ‘extremely rare’…
🚨 🚨 Champion show jumper, 22, suffered ‘extremely rare’ reaction to Moderna vaccine may never ride again as blood clots formed on her lungs https://t.co/yfM9aD0lkO
— banthebbc (@banthebbc) September 15, 2021
