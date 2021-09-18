https://noqreport.com/2021/09/18/more-vaccines-more-covid-why-are-case-rates-exploding-in-areas-with-high-levels-of-vaccination/

As the Covid pandemic continues to defy predictions about when it will finally be ‘over,’ there is a curious phenomenon taking place across the United States and around the globe: Covid-19 case rates increasing alongside vaccination rates.

The textbook examples of this disturbing trend are the nations of Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Israel is now experiencing its fourth wave, which is being accompanied by another round of ‘booster shots.’ Israel has 61.5% of all adults “fully vaccinated” (although the use of ‘booster shots’ throws the term into question.) The United Kingdom is experiencing another wave despite 66.5% being “fully vaccinated.” The United States is seeing a wave that is now even larger than the first big wave in terms of cases. The U.S. has a 55% ‘fully vaccinated’ rate, which encompasses all adults, but skews older. U.S. states vary greatly in terms of vaccination rates. Two prime examples of high case rate and high vaccination rate states are California and Washington . California has strict Covid rules, such as mask mandates and even mandatory vaccination in L.A. County. Despite vaccination rates of 68% in the 12 and up demographic and 80% in the critical 65 and […]