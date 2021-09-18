https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/msnbcs-nicolle-wallace-claims-trump-fan-political-violence-video/

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace claimed on air that former President Donald Trump is a “fan” of political violence.

Wallace made the absurd claim while discussing the retirement of Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican who voted to impeach Trump.

“I’ll be totally honest, I’ve been so crushed with disappointment and disgust by the people that know better. People like him, he voted to impeach, but before him, people like Paul Ryan, people like Rob Portman, people who knew that everything Trump said and did was either corrupt or uninformed or disgusting or in some instances all three.”

The far-left host added that “the reason that political violence is a reality is complicated and not so complicated. The ex-president is a fan of it. He did not condemn the insurrection in forceful terms. He said on that day we love you. He said of the jailed insurrectionists recently that they had his support. We are heading down an incredibly, incredibly perilous path here just with one of the two parties’ views on political violence.”

TRENDING: Crossing the Line: Nicki Minaj Exposes the Media Mafia; Posts Private Messages From Reporters Threatening Her Family Members

Wallace has not made similar claims about the Democrats who not only did not disavow the Black Lives Matter riots and violence in 2020, but often endorsed it.

VIDEO:

“They are literally having a rally supporting people that broke the law, some charged with felonies, trying to stop a vote in the United States… They are there supporting violence… This is normalizing that behavior” – @TheRevAl w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/di8pGTHb6V — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) September 17, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

