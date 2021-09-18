http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/j-AAxcj6_ns/

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” host Brian Williams stated that the situation in Del Rio “is a mess and a snowballing humanitarian and health crisis,” but “some worry it’s going to be used as a giant flashy distraction” from “the rising death toll stemming from mismanagement and ghoulish denialism during a pandemic” in Texas.

Williams said, “In the days to come, the Texas border’s going to get a lot of attention, and deservedly so during this surge of immigrants. Right-wing media will call it an invasion. They already are, and they will tell Americans they are in grave danger as a result. And while the situation in places like Del Rio is a mess and a snowballing humanitarian and health crisis, the coverage will be dire. And some worry it’s going to be used as a giant flashy distraction in a state like Texas, where Gov. Abbott, like DeSantis in Florida, would rather talk about anything other than the rising death toll stemming from mismanagement and ghoulish denialism during a pandemic. Both men, both governors face tough re-election campaigns, both men just want to be loved by Donald Trump and the people who love him.”

Williams then played a “powerful” new ad from the Lincoln Project on coronavirus deaths in Texas.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

