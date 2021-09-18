https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/national-humiliation-70-americans-embarrassed-bidens-afghanistan-withdrawal/
Americans are embarrassed by Joe Biden’s mistakes.
A new poll found that 70% of Americans agreed with the statement that Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal was a “national humiliation.”
Seven out of 10 Americans feel shameful over President Joe Biden’s bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan that left behind hundreds of Americans and naturalized citizens in the hands of the Taliban.
The latest Rasmussen Reports survey said that 70% agreed that the Biden withdrawal was a “national humiliation,” with 51% strongly agreeing with that sentiment.
And the feeling is not only one of shame and anger but bipartisanship. The survey outfit said that 56% of Democrats also agree that it was something to be ashamed of.
Part of the concerns voters apparently have about the quick evacuation after the Taliban took Kabul is fear that Americans will be taken hostage and used as pawns in a diplomatic tussle.
Americans have let their displeasure with Biden known.
Biden was booed at the 9/11 memorial.
During his trip to New Jersey Biden was heckled by Americans.
How the people of NEW JERSEY greeted JOE BIDEN’s arrival today:
"Fu*k you Joe Biden. Fu*k you, Motherfu**er. Leave our solders and Americans behind. Piece of sh*t. Bastard. Fu*k YOU!"
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 7, 2021
No supporters showed up for Biden in New Jersey — but dozens of Trump supporters lined the streets to tell Joe what they thought of him:
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 7, 2021
Meanwhile, Biden supporters are seemingly nowhere to be found:
