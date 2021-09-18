https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/national-humiliation-70-americans-embarrassed-bidens-afghanistan-withdrawal/

Americans are embarrassed by Joe Biden’s mistakes.

A new poll found that 70% of Americans agreed with the statement that Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal was a “national humiliation.”

From The Washington Examiner:

Seven out of 10 Americans feel shameful over President Joe Biden’s bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan that left behind hundreds of Americans and naturalized citizens in the hands of the Taliban.

TRENDING: Crossing the Line: Nicki Minaj Exposes the Media Mafia; Posts Private Messages From Reporters Threatening Her Family Members

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey said that 70% agreed that the Biden withdrawal was a “national humiliation,” with 51% strongly agreeing with that sentiment.

And the feeling is not only one of shame and anger but bipartisanship. The survey outfit said that 56% of Democrats also agree that it was something to be ashamed of.

Part of the concerns voters apparently have about the quick evacuation after the Taliban took Kabul is fear that Americans will be taken hostage and used as pawns in a diplomatic tussle.