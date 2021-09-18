https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-orleans-saints-lose-8-assistant-coaches-to-covid-entire-team-is-fully-vaccinated/

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The New Orleans Saints will be coaching without two more assistants for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, putting eight of the Saints’ 25 listed coaches unavailable for their Week 2 game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass rush specialist Brian Young will not be making the trip to Charlotte, the team announced. Those two are the first defensive coaches to be placed in isolation this week.

With Nielsen and Young out and Nugent back in, the Saints will now be without eight coaches for Sunday.

