Nicki Minaj posted the phone numbers of two reporters to her Instagram who had been harassing her family in Trinidad, leading to thousands of calls and threats to the phones of both journalists. Minaj wrote on Instagram: “Sharlene Rampersad BITCH YOUR DAYS ARE F–KING NUMBERED YOU DIRTY HOE.”

Minaj posted screenshots of Rampersad reaching out to someone in Minaj’s family, calling the texts harassment. She also published the business card of a reporter for the Daily Mail, James Fielding.

Fantastic Tucker segment on Minaj and Joy Reid





