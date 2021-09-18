https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/18/ny-times-reminds-us-assassinated-iranian-nuke-scientist-charged-with-finding-a-way-to-obliterate-israel-loved-poetry-family-going-for-country-drives/

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was an Iranian physicist and nuclear scientist who Israeli operatives assassinated in that country in November of last year. The New York Times has a lengthy story about how the Israelis took him out remotely with an “A.I.-assisted, remote-controlled killing machine.” Basically, the New York Times reports that it was a “remote-controlled machine gun” that killed Fakhrizadeh as he drove with his wife to a vacation house in an area near the Caspian Sea in Iran.

New York Times World promoted the story about the Iranian nuke scientist who “craved small domestic pleasures” this way:

Despite his prominent position, Iran’s top nuclear scientist wanted to live a normal life. He loved reading poetry, taking his family to the seashore and driving his own car instead of having bodyguards drive him in an armored vehicle. https://t.co/3SRBzQGjdO — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) September 18, 2021

NOT the Babylon Bee.

He also tried building covert atomic weapons, occasionally. Here for the quote tweet ratio… https://t.co/RhDMxoo1Mc — Andrea Stricker (@StrickerNonpro) September 19, 2021

He could have lived a normal life if he would have just not been building nuclear weapons, but alas https://t.co/gzGp6EzyBN — Ian (@ianbein95) September 19, 2021

After discussions of his love of reading and his beach habits, it takes more than 40 paragraphs to reveal that Fakhrizadeh “traveled to North Korea to join forces on missile development,” perhaps a more relevant aspect of his career.https://t.co/1MNxzX5uJ4 — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) September 18, 2021

But anyway, back to his love of poetry!

This is a tweet that gives the wrong idea about an incredibly compelling, detailed story about how the Israelis assassinated Iran’s top nuclear scientist with a remote-controlled robot machine gun https://t.co/zygCg6ekLr — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 18, 2021

The story is quite interesting, but the way the Times chose to promote it was not unexpected.

The mastermind of a murderous regime’s secret plot to build a nuclear weapon that would threaten the world loved reading poetry and just wanted to live a normal life, explains the New York Times. https://t.co/84kgJna0e0 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) September 18, 2021

NYT doing their version of “austere religious scholar” https://t.co/uvd503cyXG — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) September 19, 2021

This has to be a satire…right? https://t.co/XxkacQgcTf — Mark | 🇮🇱 (@Marklivay_13) September 18, 2021

Wow the NYT going all love fest for Iran’s nuclear scientist… Doesn’t surprise me. https://t.co/rdNrgN91Vu — Harley Kesselman (@harleykesselman) September 18, 2021

NYT: “Hitler was just an aspiring artist.” https://t.co/o92tKfwjHI — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) September 19, 2021

This is not the Babylon Bee https://t.co/0pyC840fJL — Chadwick Redmayne (@BlueThunder2021) September 19, 2021

Why is this an awkwardly fawning obit for the guy who was trying to get Iran nuclear weapons? https://t.co/9npShF3TD4 — Fuzzy Trousers (@Old_Ironpaws) September 18, 2021

Drew Holden has a compare/contrast featuring NYT’s obit headline for the Iranian nuclear scientist vs. Don Imus:

You really can’t make this studf up. pic.twitter.com/o24psKAYAh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2021

How unsurprising.

