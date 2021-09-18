https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/18/ny-times-reminds-us-assassinated-iranian-nuke-scientist-charged-with-finding-a-way-to-obliterate-israel-loved-poetry-family-going-for-country-drives/

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was an Iranian physicist and nuclear scientist who Israeli operatives assassinated in that country in November of last year. The New York Times has a lengthy story about how the Israelis took him out remotely with an “A.I.-assisted, remote-controlled killing machine.” Basically, the New York Times reports that it was a “remote-controlled machine gun” that killed Fakhrizadeh as he drove with his wife to a vacation house in an area near the Caspian Sea in Iran.

New York Times World promoted the story about the Iranian nuke scientist who “craved small domestic pleasures” this way:

NOT the Babylon Bee.

But anyway, back to his love of poetry!

The story is quite interesting, but the way the Times chose to promote it was not unexpected.

Drew Holden has a compare/contrast featuring NYT’s obit headline for the Iranian nuclear scientist vs. Don Imus:

How unsurprising.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...