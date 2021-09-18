https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/palin-says-hasnt-gotten-covid-vaccine-has-immunity-after-having?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former GOP vice presidential nominee and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin says she hasn’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine because those who have already been infected, like her, have immunity from the virus.

Palin made the revelation Thursday night on Fox News’ “Gutfeld!” show, according to The Hill newspaper.

Palin, John McCain’s running-mate in 2008, referred to an argument by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, early in the pandemic.

“The Fauci-ism of the day, back then, was if you’ve had COVID – I’ve had COVID – well then mother nature was creating an immunity,” Palin said. “And even today they say you’re 27 percent more immune.”

She also said, “I believe in the science and I have not taken the shot,” The Hill also reports.

