https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/people-are-still-having-fun-with-that-photo-of-hardcore-maga-qanon-insurrectionists-at-the-justiceforj6-rally/

We already did a post on this photo from the sparely attended #JusticeForJ6 rally earlier, but as someone said in that post, “Really surprised this photo hasn’t turned into a viral fed meme yet.” We said to give it time, and having given it some time, it’s become a meme. Here are some more reactions to this photo of hardcore MAGA types at the rally:

Somebody has to do the captcha with “select all without a Fed” pic.twitter.com/m44rnuvuO1 — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) September 18, 2021

Somebody did:

Easiest captcha ever pic.twitter.com/TDNH91LZ0y — The Engine (@ngintx) September 18, 2021

In case that got cut off:

“How do you do, fellow insurrectionists” pic.twitter.com/nR25zOYWdN — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 18, 2021

Straight Outta Langley — Steel (@bichngaho) September 18, 2021

They all got the shitty Richard Spencer cut — Grunge JRPG Villain (@OmensNemo_) September 18, 2021

Hi fellow MAGAs do you want to go to the range after the righteous gathering of our fellow MAGA Bros? https://t.co/FB7KV41vSt pic.twitter.com/2gbyRDtYrJ — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 18, 2021

Let’s wear our matching fitness watches and meet up later to watch #Rumble vids! https://t.co/iL0SSCUsHF pic.twitter.com/0ROLWIFSyX — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 18, 2021

Pockets bulging with nothing in them The same digital watch (non apple) All black sunglasses Athletic builds Dude still wearing his dress socks Well groomed short faded haircuts Suspiciously watching someone record them in a group This is a piece of art https://t.co/PqRLuHlKHK — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) September 18, 2021

Orders: Blend in. 😂😂😂😂 Is that a handgun in your pocket are you just happy to see one another? pic.twitter.com/n0CmwMt67o — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 18, 2021

Hello my fellow right-wingers. Did you catch the latest monster truck rally? I brought me some possum from my granny’s yard y’all. https://t.co/O79HBN9AEf — Olive Churchill (@olive_churchill) September 18, 2021

“You know who rocks? Foo Fighters.” pic.twitter.com/8TiACiHcGB — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 18, 2021

“Hey guys, we’re conservative Trump supporters and totally not feds. Do ‘ya know where we can purchase some illegal narcotics and plan an insurrection against LGBTQ people of color?” pic.twitter.com/nqSeJNVyA3 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 18, 2021

“So, who’s up for some insurrectioning?” pic.twitter.com/3VsTLo1413 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 18, 2021

Everything I learned about infiltrating radial homegrown extremist groups I learned from watching Point Break pic.twitter.com/tMSWXKK37Y — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2021

Pretty sure this photo was taken at my son’s soccer game this afternoon. https://t.co/k0Dyw2HT5N — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 18, 2021

They all like Phil Collins. pic.twitter.com/Ndu7LrxLrW — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 18, 2021

“But see, the exfoliation is key. An effective skin care regimen requires…Oh wait, here one comes…Uh, Trump is great. I also like America. Let’s kidnap a governor…Ok, he’s gone. Anyway, you have to make sure your pores are clear. That’s critical…” pic.twitter.com/fxko23WrG4 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 18, 2021

TFW you realize that cross-dresser J Edgar Hoover was the pinnacle of the FBI’s collective fashion sense. pic.twitter.com/GqkpzAv0cJ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 18, 2021

“I enjoy being in a space where I can feel comfortable being who I am, which is totally not a fed.” pic.twitter.com/Cf04RMqDRN — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 18, 2021

As an International Film & Television Star and a master of the craft of acting could you assess what went right and what went wrong for these feds? pic.twitter.com/wLRF855nX7 — Bad Take Directorate (@Boomer_Approved) September 18, 2021

“I thought you were bringing the avocado toast, Brad!” — Today’s @FBI https://t.co/Ygk3zOMlOg — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 18, 2021

7/7 are feds.

3/7 are named “Jason.” pic.twitter.com/DUfd87hUvv — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 18, 2021

7/7 got their cosplay at Vineyard Vines — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 18, 2021

These are the clowns who you think are going to save your garbage regime from patriots. LOL. pic.twitter.com/D12mPqd8Ia — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 18, 2021

I believe these are QAnon. Can anyone confirm? pic.twitter.com/TJDQZiGqQy — Leslie… will not comply ن (@LADowd) September 18, 2021

Was everyone at the J6 rally wearing government issued Ray Bans 😎🤔 pic.twitter.com/NcgudZ1yKV — Cajun Diva (@cajun_diva) September 18, 2021

Can’t believe these guys didn’t just go all the way and wear “Not FBI” hats. pic.twitter.com/T0UETmQsAo — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 18, 2021

If GOP does well in the 2022 midterms, congressional Republicans should hold hearings where they subpoena these guys, ask them what they were told to expect, and then just laugh and laugh and laugh at their answer. pic.twitter.com/56sQue18RN — ryuge (@0ryuge) September 18, 2021

So, were there more feds or reporters at Saturday’s rally?

