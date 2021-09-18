https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/people-are-still-having-fun-with-that-photo-of-hardcore-maga-qanon-insurrectionists-at-the-justiceforj6-rally/

We already did a post on this photo from the sparely attended #JusticeForJ6 rally earlier, but as someone said in that post, “Really surprised this photo hasn’t turned into a viral fed meme yet.” We said to give it time, and having given it some time, it’s become a meme. Here are some more reactions to this photo of hardcore MAGA types at the rally:

Somebody did:

In case that got cut off:

So, were there more feds or reporters at Saturday’s rally?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...