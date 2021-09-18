https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/photos-undercover-feds-stick-out-like-sore-thumbs-at-dc-rally/
Armed man extracted by police — We don’t know his identity
Notice 3 of them are wearing rolled-up jeans shorts — Dead Giveaway as tools
The USCP made a statement about the armed man who presented a badge and was removed from the event without being disarmed or handcuffed on scene.
They say “it is not clear why the man was at the demonstration” and that they charged him for the gun.
They don’t mention his badge. pic.twitter.com/MkVPBmcefO
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 19, 2021
Journalist @FordFischer said he only witnessed one detainment at the US Capitol rally in support of the Jan. 6 suspects. The person was undercover from a law enforcement or intelligence agency. pic.twitter.com/bJCwEsRkeh
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 18, 2021
“Are you undercover?” the officers asked the masked man, who gave them a badge.
I guess not anymore. pic.twitter.com/EBBx0e8Ucd
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 18, 2021
From the “rally”. Can these fedbois be more obvious? pic.twitter.com/cOgJSexToH
— Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) September 18, 2021
Capitol Police leaving the scene now pic.twitter.com/ZSHi2JSno9
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 18, 2021
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 18, 2021