Armed man extracted by police — We don’t know his identity

Notice 3 of them are wearing rolled-up jeans shorts — Dead Giveaway as tools

The USCP made a statement about the armed man who presented a badge and was removed from the event without being disarmed or handcuffed on scene.

They say “it is not clear why the man was at the demonstration” and that they charged him for the gun.

They don’t mention his badge. pic.twitter.com/MkVPBmcefO

— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 19, 2021