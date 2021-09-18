https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/photos-undercover-feds-stick-out-like-sore-thumbs-at-dc-rally/

Posted by Kane on September 18, 2021 8:23 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Armed man extracted by police — We don’t know his identity

Notice 3 of them are wearing rolled-up jeans shorts — Dead Giveaway as tools

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...