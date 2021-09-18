http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YquF7i8t190/

President Joe Biden’s sinking approval rating is reflected in the latest RealClearPolitics (RCP) average, which shows his rating completely under water.

As of Saturday, the RCP average, which includes the latest Reuters/Ipsos, Rasmussen Reports, Economist/YouGov, Quinnipiac, Politico/Morning Consult, Monmouth, The Hill/HarrisX, and Trafalgar Group polls, showed Biden’s approval rating standing at 45.3 percent. His disapproval is 4.5 percent higher, standing at 49.8 percent.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday found Biden’s approval standing in the negatives as well. The survey, taken September 15-16, found 50 percent disapproving of Biden’s job performance compared to 44 percent who approve:

The poll noted the president’s popularity has slowly been declining since mid-August when he botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan, resulting in the death of 13 U.S. servicemembers and the Afghan government collapsing.

The survey also showed support for Biden’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic dropping below 50 percent “for the first time in his presidency.”

The falling ratings follow Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of 13 servicemembers. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is bringing thousands of Afghans into the country as Biden delivers divisive speeches, placing the blame of rising coronavirus cases on unvaccinated Americans. More recently, the Biden administration announced it is slashing the supply of lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatment to Southern states.

