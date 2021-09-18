https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/quite-the-turnout-heres-where-vice-president-kamala-harris-was-today-while-the-border-was-being-overrun/

Fox LA’s Bill Melugin reported earlier Saturday that as of yesterday, there were more than 11,000 illegal immigrants packed under the international bridge, and footage shot from a boat in the Rio Grande showed a steady stream of migrants spilling across to join that crowd. A lot of people seem to remember President Joe Biden putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the border “challenge,” although she never quite made it to the border, instead traveling to Central America to find out the “root causes” of the migration to the United States.

Biden is back in Delaware, but Harris did make a rare appearance Saturday at the inaugural “Truth and Service Classic” football game, where she made the coin toss.

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise visit to Audi Field today, where she led the coin toss between Howard University and Hampton University for the inaugural ‘Truth and Service Classic’ football game. See more photos ➡️: https://t.co/F0Nvxp3dad pic.twitter.com/R3h6GG6vK3 — Axios (@axios) September 18, 2021

We guess it’s because it was a surprise visit that no one bothered to show up.

Quite the turnout — Bad Chilly (@Bad_Chilly_) September 18, 2021

Good seats available — Michael Stack (@sandbox176) September 18, 2021

Good to see they are at a capacity crowd! — Lynn Evans (@KLynnEvans) September 18, 2021

Looks like she’s packing them in! Not! — Average Primate (@BasicChimpanzee) September 18, 2021

Only 13 people at game so you could not even hear the boos over her cackling — GAGamecocks (@tchavis64) September 18, 2021

Wow what a crowd to cheer her on!! — C (@CwitinaB) September 18, 2021

Looks like all 15 people in attendance could have cared less. — Matt Thyme (@Matt_Thyme) September 18, 2021

based on the crowd I thought it was a Biden rally. — Harry Ditka (@harryditka) September 18, 2021

By the look of the stadium. No one cares. — jon (@lucky1left) September 18, 2021

That is the most work she has done as a VP. — West2021 (@West20212) September 18, 2021

At least she is doing something… she isn’t doing her job. — Zacarias (@ZackMilwee) September 18, 2021

She’s wearing a mask….outside. Lol — Nathan Freeze (@NathanFreeze) September 18, 2021

Doesn’t she have other stuff on her plate — Shanny N (@NormShanahan) September 18, 2021

Thanks for letting us know she still hasn’t done any part of her job for the past 8 months — Michael Butler (@no1sirbutler) September 18, 2021

wish she’d make a surprise visit to the southern border — KMarko Realtor UCF Big XII (@KMarkoRealtor) September 18, 2021

She needs to be in Texas under the bridge — Buckeye Dave (@DaveBuckeye2973) September 18, 2021

Glad she’s doing something important instead of addressing the problem at Del Rio. 😡 — Catherine Brown (@DlsCwbyCat) September 18, 2021

1733 miles away from the Del Rio Texas and the border crisis. That’s as close as she wants to be. — Thrill of the Grill (@thrill_grill) September 18, 2021

Someone tell giggles there’s a crisis at the border which she was assigned to… — Let Me Trigger You (@LetMeTrigger_U) September 18, 2021

Yeah prob should be at a football game and not figuring out what to do with 10k+ people under a bridge In Texas. Since you’re the “border czar” and all. Priorities. — 🤔 (@commons87960362) September 18, 2021

Over 10,000 illegal immigrants are trying to breach out border in Del Rio and she is at a football game tossing a f***ing coin??? — Scott Coughlin🇺🇸 (@SACoughlin1993) September 18, 2021

She really has accomplished a lot as VP. — Chris Jackson (@cj12jackson) September 18, 2021

Perfect. A border in crisis. Inflation out of control. Employment numbers disastrous. But this is likely the upper limits of her skills & abilities as VP. At least she knows what day of the week it is, & where she’s at at any given moment. More than can be said for her boss. — Crispus Attucks (@HuffZeroZero9) September 18, 2021

What a joke, nothing else can be said. — Ryan in MTP (@RyanInMTP) September 18, 2021

She should go do the coin toss at the Alabama vs. LSU game…..😂 — Todd Carwell (@redgamecock11) September 18, 2021

We hear Biden regularly gets chants at those games.

