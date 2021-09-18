https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/quite-the-turnout-heres-where-vice-president-kamala-harris-was-today-while-the-border-was-being-overrun/

Fox LA’s Bill Melugin reported earlier Saturday that as of yesterday, there were more than 11,000 illegal immigrants packed under the international bridge, and footage shot from a boat in the Rio Grande showed a steady stream of migrants spilling across to join that crowd. A lot of people seem to remember President Joe Biden putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the border “challenge,” although she never quite made it to the border, instead traveling to Central America to find out the “root causes” of the migration to the United States.

Biden is back in Delaware, but Harris did make a rare appearance Saturday at the inaugural “Truth and Service Classic” football game, where she made the coin toss.

We guess it’s because it was a surprise visit that no one bothered to show up.

We hear Biden regularly gets chants at those games.

