https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/09/18/relative-of-afghans-killed-by-us-drone-strike-rejects-pentagon-apology-n445019
About The Author
Related Posts
Pulitzer Prize Parody Nominations: Polite Terrorists, Rude Boy Scouts, and Ugly Mules
August 25, 2021
Writer Who Called Larry Elder ‘Black Face on White Supremacy’ Whines About Getting Criticized
August 29, 2021
WATCH: Parents Light Up Natomas CA School Board Over Pro-Antifa Teacher
September 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy