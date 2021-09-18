https://www.americaoutloud.com/roman-summit-on-covid-19-brings-new-hope-to-the-world/

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage parts of the world and break through the thin veil of immunity from the COVID-19 vaccines, the world needed a flicker of hope. The first International COVID Summit 2021 was held in Central Rome, September 2021 with presentations by an array of international research scholars and heroes in the early treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

This conference brought great promise that despite the failure of the vaccines in many individuals, there is effective, safe, and readily available early multidrug therapy in every country in the world. The conference emphasized there are many ways to treat the infection and that single drugs are individually neither necessary nor sufficient. Much like other complicated infections, there are arrays of drugs that are organized to reduce replication of the virus, treat inflammation, and then thin the blood to reduce the risk of blood clotting which is the cause of hypoxemia and the most common mechanism of death in COVID-19.

The conference highlighted aspects of treatment including the use of anti-androgen therapy. Many have wondered why men do worse than women with COVID-19. It has been shown that male hormones work to promote more viral replication in humans and thus transient use of anti-androgen therapy is an effective adjuvant to sequenced multidrug regimens.

The conference brought to light one of the first biologic explanations for COVID-19 long-hauler syndromes. It has been demonstrated that the dangerous spike protein can be carried in human circulatory monocyte cells for up to 15 months after a respiratory illness. This shocking development suggests the human body may have difficulty overcoming the infection and clearing out the residual components of the virus in tissues and organs. The corollary for COVID-19 vaccines which induce spike protein production is also up for consideration although not yet proven that the vaccines also cause a long-standing intracellular invasion by SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The mechanism by which the spike protein persists appears to be non-genetic meaning no RNA or DNA explanation for the persistent protein in the human body.

We have a wonderful show this week with an interview with Dr. George Fareed who headlined the Rome conference and delivered the final plenary speech. He will give us his impressions of what was accomplished and whether or not we will do as those in Rome with respect to recognizing the imperative for early therapy in high-risk individuals with COVID-19. We also have an update on the return of music legend Eric Clapton to the stage on tour after a two-year hiatus due to restrictions, lockdowns, and his personal battle and triumph over vaccine injuries.

So let’s get real, let’s get loud, on America Out Loud Talk Radio, this is The McCullough Report!

