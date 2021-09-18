https://100percentfedup.com/sen-ted-cruz-blasts-bidens-faa-for-blocking-drone-footage-at-horrific-crowded-border-video/

The crowd at the border has grown to over 12K, with most people being Haitian.

The Biden administration’s FAA told the only reporter covering the literal invasion of our southern border that he couldn’t use a drone to show the crowd. What did he do? Bill Melugin of Fox News switched gears and used a helicopter to show the illegal aliens gathered at the border under a bridge.

Senator Ted Cruz knows what’s going on and that the Biden administration doesn’t want video of the mass of people at the border.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin has been the only reporter for mainstream media down on the border. His reporting has been superb.

Now, CNN has finally started covering the literal invasion, but they are calling it a “humanitarian crisis.” This means that they are following the Biden narrative that we must take in these people.

Stunning video coverage of illegals crossing:

Law enforcement sources say there are up to 10,000 more migrants en route to cross illegally into Del Rio. They have been walking across a dam in the Rio Grande all morning long, and they then walk to the international bridge where they are congregating underneath. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xzAcyglRLB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

More video:

More footage. Major thank you to Texas DPS. When the FAA grounded our drones, DPS was willing to get us in the air to show ongoing deteriorating situation at the bridge. The situation is in Del Rio is completely out of control. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8RUXheV8gk — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

