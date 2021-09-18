https://100percentfedup.com/sen-ted-cruz-blasts-bidens-faa-for-blocking-drone-footage-at-horrific-crowded-border-video/

The crowd at the border has grown to over 12K, with most people being Haitian.

The Biden administration’s FAA told the only reporter covering the literal invasion of our southern border that he couldn’t use a drone to show the crowd. What did he do? Bill Melugin of Fox News switched gears and used a helicopter to show the illegal aliens gathered at the border under a bridge.

Senator Ted Cruz knows what’s going on and that the Biden administration doesn’t want video of the mass of people at the border.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin has been the only reporter for mainstream media down on the border. His reporting has been superb.

Now, CNN has finally started covering the literal invasion, but they are calling it a “humanitarian crisis.” This means that they are following the Biden narrative that we must take in these people.

Stunning video coverage of illegals crossing:

More video:

