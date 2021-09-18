https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/09/18/sf-mayors-response-when-caught-violating-her-own-mask-rule-completely-eviscerates-mandates-n444754
About The Author
Related Posts
Things Look Bright for US Diplomacy as Club Gitmo Alumni and Al Qaeda Terrorists Lead the New and Moderate Taliban Government of Afghanistan
September 8, 2021
Landlord Group Uses Biden's Own Words Against Him in Petition Against His New Eviction Order
August 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy