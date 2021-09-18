https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61470a20bbafd42ff58b88d1
Puerto Rico, four years after Hurricane Maria, is stalled on reconstruction in major areas as it grapples with bankruptcy and debt amid Covid….
Supreme Court justices like Amy Coney Barrett and Stephen Breyer say the institution must be nonpartisan — but they make it political…
The last two Palestinian inmates who escaped from a top-security Israeli prison, causing major embarrassment for their guards, have been captured following a massive night operation by various Israeli…
Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic acts as safe haven to women seeking abortions from neighboring states with restrictive laws…
As the country’s biggest cities grow and become increasingly unaffordable, their suburbs have ballooned, becoming cities themselves….