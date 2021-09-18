https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/strange-photo-of-usc-plane/
After landing in Lewiston, Idaho, the USC Trojans team plane tipped backward on the tarmac, sending the nose into the air after the crew did not put the plane’s tail stand in place. Players and coaches were still on board.
USC just arrived in Pullman WA for their game with Wazzu. Here’s their plane… Half the team was still on it too😳 no explanation yet… pic.twitter.com/3lwvChstEA
— Dave Stockton Jr (@DSJR1) September 18, 2021