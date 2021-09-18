https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/strange-photo-of-usc-plane/

Posted by Kane on September 18, 2021 5:46 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

After landing in Lewiston, Idaho, the USC Trojans team plane tipped backward on the tarmac, sending the nose into the air after the crew did not put the plane’s tail stand in place. Players and coaches were still on board.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...