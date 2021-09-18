https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-migrants-pouring-into-us-del-rio

New video from Del Rio, Texas, shows just how dire the situation has become at the southern United States border where thousands of Haitian migrants are pouring into America.

What are the details?

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin posted new video Saturday that showed a mass of migrants crossing the Rio Grande. The video, taken from a boat on the river, demonstrated how migrants are crossing from Mexico into the U.S. unabated.

“What you’re looking at right now is the U.S. side of the Rio Grande [river]. That is a mass of several hundred illegal immigrants who have just crossed the Rio Grande,” Melugin said in the video. “Look at this. Several hundred more streaming across as we speak.”

As the camera panned over to show the Mexican side of the border, Melugin explained, “You can see it’s a never ending stream, hundreds of people crossing the Rio Grande, basically every hour, and they’re heading over to the international bridge.”

Melugin also shared images taken from a drone showing thousands of migrants being staged under the Del Rio International Bridge. According to Melugin, there are more than 11,000 migrants under the bridge.

What is the Biden administration planning?



President Joe Biden’s administration is planning the “widescale expulsion” of the Haitian migrants, the Associated Press reported. The deportations are expected to begin on Sunday.

More from the AP:

Details are yet to be finalized but will likely involve five to eight flights a day, according to the official with direct knowledge of the plans who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. San Antonio, the nearest major city, may be among the departure cities. Another administration official speaking on condition of anonymity expected two flights a day at most and said all migrants would be tested for COVID-19.

…

The flight plan, while potentially massive in scale, hinges on how Haitians respond. They may face a choice: stay put at the risk of being sent back to their impoverished homeland — wracked by poverty, political instability and a recent earthquake — or return to Mexico. Unaccompanied children are exempt from fast-track expulsions.

Because of the massive influx of immigrants, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday the temporary closure of the Del Rio Port of Entry.

Since Biden entered office, more than 1.2 million migrants have illegally entered the U.S. In August, Border Patrol agents encountered 208,887 migrants, down only slightly from July’s number of 213,534 migrant encounters.

