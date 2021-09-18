http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/THdzzgaGTnk/tequila-bottles-found-on-new-boeing-air-force-one-jet-11631985335

Boeing in 2018 struck a $3.9 billion deal to supply two new jets that will fly as Air Force One.

Photo: jim watson/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...