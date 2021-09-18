https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-texas-border-residents-begin-protesting-biden-over-14k-illegals-under-bridge-at-border/

Fox News LA’s Bill Melugin reports that Del Rio, Texas, residents are gathering to protest the Biden administration over the deteriorating situation at the international bridge in Del Rio.

Melugin has been reporting on the chaos at the border while the other media have been silent.

NEW: Del Rio residents are gathering to protest the Biden administration over the deteriorating situation at the international bridge in Del Rio. Hearing from source the number of migrants under the bridge has now swelled to over 14,000. Del Rio population is 35,000. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3gsrHp5DPL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

Hearing from a source, the number of migrants under the bridge has now swelled to over 14,000. Del Rio population is 35,000.

Jack Posobiec says what everyone is thinking: “Biden has surrendered the border.”

Biden has surrendered the US border https://t.co/yxYsgsD8Qt — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 18, 2021

