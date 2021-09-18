https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/texas-doctor-acknowledges-performing-abortion-violation-new-texas-law-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Texas doctor says he recently performed an abortion in violation of the state’s recently enacted law that bans most such procedures past six weeks of pregnancy, arguing he “had a duty of care to this patient.”

Dr. Alan Braid made the revelation in an opinion story published Saturday in The Washington Post.

The San Antonio-based physician said he performed the procedure Sept. 6 – five days after the law went into effect.

He said the woman was in her first trimester but “beyond the state’s new limit.”

“I acted because I had a duty of care to this patient, as I do for all patients, and because she has a fundamental right to receive this care,” said Braid, who’s been practicing OB/GYN for over four decades.

