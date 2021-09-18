https://www.dailywire.com/news/texas-law-enforcement-storm-border-with-scores-of-vehicles-secure-area-after-biden-failed

Law enforcement officials with the state of Texas appear to have taken control of the situation in Del Rio, Texas, after the Biden administration repeatedly failed to stop tens of thousands of migrants from illegally entering the United States.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is in full force along the border around the Del Rio area,” Governor Greg Abbott said in a tweet that featured a picture showing scores of law enforcement vehicles that had descended on the area. “They have built a barricade with their squad cars and State Troopers. The National Guard is working with them to secure the border.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety is in full force along the border around the Del Rio area. They have built a barricade with their squad cars and State Troopers. The National Guard is working with them to secure the border. ⁦@TxDPS⁩ ⁦@TexasGuard⁩ pic.twitter.com/U2XR9qgZce — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 18, 2021

The Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) tweeted out photographs from both the ground and from their drone that showed the scale of Abbott’s response to the crisis that started late last week and erupted over the last few days.

TDPS noted that their response came after “the federal government has failed to secure the border.”

“Our #bordercrisis goes beyond the RGV and South TX communities — the smuggling of drugs, people, and weapons reaches far and wide, and it affects all of us. I will continue to work tirelessly to secure our border and protect the people of Texas.” — @GregAbbott_TX pic.twitter.com/2kMkse29l2 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 18, 2021

DPS Troopers and @TexasGuard remain on the scene in Del Rio to monitor the #bordercrisis. Thanks to @GovAbbott’s leadership and support from the #txlege, #OperationLoneStar allows Texas to step up where the federal government has failed to #securetheborder. pic.twitter.com/BCdLSyREjz — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 18, 2021

This is a developing news story; refresh the page for updates.

