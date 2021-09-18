https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/the-ruling-class-will-monitor-the-use-of-vaccine-exemptions

Mac Slavo

September 18th, 2021

SHTFplan.com







The ruling class is ramping up the use of the medical surveillance state by monitoring those who use a “vaccine exemption.” We are truly living in a surveillance police state in which we have little freedom.

President Biden recently announced a mandate that required any company with at least 100 employees to mandate its workforce. The only way to avoid the mandate is to claim an exemption on either religious or medical grounds. But now they will monitor those who use these exemptions. Be prepared to be considered a “threat” if you continue to disobey the master and his commands.

“Unfortunately, as a country, we have experience in dealing with exemptions, but we’ve got to be vigilant there and make sure that people are using them, you know, in the spirit that they’re intended and not abusing them or asking for exemptions when they don’t apply,” Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “That’s an area that we continue to monitor in the days and weeks ahead.”

There has been massive pushback against the ruling class for their attempt to mandate vaccines. Medical tyranny is taking a turn for the worse, and we should expect it to continue,

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats,” Republican South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said on Twitter in response to the mandate. “They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad.” Murthy claims that businesses are “welcoming” the mandates. “A lot of businesses are actually relieved that these are going into place,” Murthy argued. “And we’ve heard a lot of feedback from the Business Roundtable and others that this will help create safer workplaces.”

Except people are bailing on jobs in record numbers and unwilling to go along with this tyranny. Many who don’t consider themselves “anti-vaxxers” are opposed to this vaccine simply because they can see how hard it’s being pushed compared to others. People are beginning to figure out that they desperately want this shot in all of us, and the sooner the better.

We live in a state of slavery, and people are finally figuring it out. It’s time to work together outside the rigged system and allow ourselves to be free human beings once again instead of slaves.