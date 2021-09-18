https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-takes-apparent-swipe-national-guard-deployment-j6-rally-amid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Sunday took an apparent swipe at the Pentagon for authorizing the National Guard to be put on call for this weekend’s Washington, D.C., rally to draw attention to those arrests during the Jan. 6 riot, amid ongoing surges of illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It is incredible that our National Guard is standing at the empty Capitol, not at our Southern Border, where the number of illegals coming into our Country is at a level that has never been seen before!,” Trump said in a fundraising letter from his Save America political committee.

The “J6 for Justice” rally at the base of Capitol Hill attracted several hundred people, with no reports of violence or arrests. However, police agencies across the District were fully activated for the event, in case of a riot like the one on Jan. 6 occurred.

The roughly 6-foot-high fence around the Capitol complex after the riot was erected again, most agencies, including the city’s police department, had all officers on duty, and the U.S. Capitol Police was allowed by the Pentagon to have National Guardsmen on standby.

Meanwhile, thousands of illegal immigrants, many of them from Haiti, crossed the southern U.S. border and encamped in the Texas border city of Del Rio, overwhelming local and federal agents attempting the tend to their immediate needs before arresting and processes them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

