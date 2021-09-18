https://politicrossing.com/tucker-botched-drone-strike/

Tucker explores emerging facts about the recent drone strike that killed several civilians, including children, in Afghanistan … and what the Biden administration isn’t doing about it.

Highlights include:

“The administration at that moment needed something to prove they are not senile and incompetent; they are instead decisive and strong. And what better way to do that than to kill people?”

“So that day the US military bombed a white Toyota in a residential complex not far from the Kabul airport. The White House touted that strike as a demonstration of our over-the horizon military capabilities in Afghanistan.”

“Soon, however, a few people started to ask the obvious questions. For example, who exactly had the US military killed? When asked, the defense department wouldn’t say. Oh, that might have been a tip.”

“Neither John Kirby nor anyone else at the Pentagon ever corrected that story.”

“But the New York Times did, to their rare credit. More than a week ago, the New York Times ran a piece revealing, with video evidence, that the Biden administration’s drones did not actually kill anyone from ‘Isis K,’ whoever they are, assuming they exist. The drone killed a civilian aid worker in a car full of kids.”

“Finally, this afternoon, the Biden administration was forced to stop lying.”

“After consulting with our inter-agency partners … we’re admitting that we lied to you for weeks about what we actually did.”

