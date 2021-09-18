https://www.dailywire.com/news/u-s-lawmaker-on-del-rio-border-fiasco-worse-than-you-could-imagine-worst-is-yet-to-come

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) told Fox News on Saturday that Democrat President Joe Biden’s border crisis, this time in the small Texas town of Del Rio, is worse than people know and that there is criminal activity taking place among the tens of thousands of illegal aliens who are amassed under a bridge there.

Pfluger reportedly told the network that among the criminal activity that was taking place was prostitution and drug-related crimes.

“Speaking to Border Patrol agents, the worst is yet to come; they’re worried about what is behind here; they’re worried about coordination with Mexico,” Pfluger told Fox News. “It’s worse than you could imagine.”

Pfluger also expressed concern about the security situation on the border, telling the network that a majority of the roughly 15,000 illegal aliens were military age males.

“If they decided to riot or if unrest happened, it would be a terrible situation,” he said. “It is ripe. It is 100 degrees outside right now and you literally have 14,878 people here — this is how serious the situation is.”

Today, I was Del Rio where there are 14,878 migrants gathered at the port of entry. This is an absolute tragedy of a crisis. @POTUS and @VP come see for yourself. pic.twitter.com/zMNvIj3iaq — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) September 18, 2021

Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) said on Saturday that the situation on the border was so dire that “there are food shortages in grocery stores” and “restaurants have closed early to make food for the camp and workers who usually commute from Mexico are unable to get to work resulting in a shortage of help.”

The situation in Del Rio is so dire that the Biden administration shut down the Del Rio Port of Entry and is allegedly going to be deporting the illegal aliens, most of whom are Haitian, back to Haiti.

Fox News released new images from their drone camera on Saturday after they obtained a waiver from the Biden administration to continue operating in the area. The administration shut down drones from operating in the area this week as Fox News ran extensive coverage showing the crisis.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melguin, who has reported live from the crisis for several days now, released new images and photos showing hundreds of migrants pouring into the U.S. by simply walking across the Rio Grande. Melugin said that the border was “wide open.”

“I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now,” Melugin said. “We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally.”

BREAKING: I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now. We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xXE4pDkpIe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

Part of our live shot on the Rio Grande in #DelRio while we watched live as a constant stream of migrants crossed illegally into the United States from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. The migrants then walk to the international bridge where over 14,000 migrants are. More coming. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/EaUlQXgb3F — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

The new crisis in Del Rio comes amid back-to-back months of Border Patrol recording well over 200,000 apprehensions of illegal aliens on the U.S. Southern Border. CNN reported earlier this year that the U.S. was on track to make contact with a record 2 million illegal aliens on the southern border, a number greater than the populations of Alaska, Wyoming, and Vermont—combined.

This report has been updated to include additional information.

