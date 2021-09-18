https://www.dailywire.com/news/u-s-lawmaker-representing-del-rio-bidens-border-crisis-causing-food-shortages-in-grocery-stores

Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) said on Saturday that President Joe Biden’s border crisis is causing a shortage of food in local grocery stores as nearly 15,000 illegal aliens are being held under an overpass in Del Rio.

Gonzalez represents Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, which is along the U.S.-Mexico border and includes Del Rio.

Gonzalez said on social media that the situation had rapidly deteriorated as the number of illegal aliens being held had jumped from roughly 8,000 on Thursday to 14,000 now.

“Border patrol agents are doing everything they can but it’s clear they need more support and they need it NOW,” Gonzalez wrote, adding that the Department of Homeland Security is expected to have added 400 agents to the area to assist with the new crisis afflicting the U.S. Border.

“DHS is also working to increase and accelerate repatriation flights to return migrants to their country of origin. This includes Haitians & Central Americans. There will be a surge of 8 ICE flights this coming week, up from from 2-5 flights before, with more flights to come,” he continued. “Title 42 is still being used to expel some migrants but others will be released in the U.S. while awaiting immigration proceedings. This policy is disastrous & I’ll continue to push to resume Remain in Mexico so migrants no longer have an incentive to be released in the U.S.”

“ICE and CBP will also be flying migrants to other processing sectors to relieve some of the burden from Del Rio. Some will be taken to El Paso, other[s] to Laredo, with possibility for other locations,” he continued. “There is a shortage of housing for agents that are being sent to Del Rio. We are looking at every option possible to find them shelter while they are there, that could potentially include Laughlin AFB. Collaboration is key right now.”

Gonzalez’s final post said that the administration’s newest crisis on the border was having a serious impact on local businesses and their ability to serve the Del Rio community.

“I’m continuing to get messages from our Del Rio community on the ripple effects,” he wrote. “There are food shortages in grocery stores, restaurants have closed early to make food for the camp & workers who usually commute from Mexico are unable to get to work resulting in a shortage of help.”

The Biden administration is reportedly planning to conduct deportations of those stuck under the bridge and they have temporarily closed the Del Rio Port of Entry.

