The Biden administration plans to fly Haitians from the U.S. to Haiti beginning Sunday, an official said, according to the Associated Press .

The outlet reported that the details have not been made final, though the effort will probably entail five to eight flights daily, according to the individual who spoke with the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Thousands of migrants are congregated under and near a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, highlighting the ongoing crisis along America’s southern border.

Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens noted that the majority of the people present there Friday were Haitian, according to the AP. Trash heaps spread 10 feet wide and at least two individuals have given birth, including a person who tested positive for COVID-19 after being brought to a hospital, he said, according to the outlet. People crossed the Rio Grande, moving to and from the U.S. and Mexico, according to the AP.

“Unable to buy supplies in the U.S., they returned briefly to Mexico for food and cardboard to settle, temporarily at least, under or near the bridge in Del Rio, a city of 35,000 that has been severely strained by migrant flows in recent months,” the outlet reported. “Migrants pitched […]