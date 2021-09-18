https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/uncontrollable-ap-says-fridays-punishing-headlines-underscore-the-perils-for-a-president-of-uncontrollable-events/

Don’t forget that while the “punishing headlines” were making the rounds President Joe Biden was leaving the White House early for a long weekend at his beach house in Delaware. As Twitchy reported, Biden was briefed on the Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including an aid worker and seven children, but issued no statement before heading off for the weekend. In the meantime, Fox LA continued to show shocking aerial footage of around 10,000 illegal immigrants packed in under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

Associated Press White House reporter and MSNBC analyst Jonathan Lemire looked at some of those “punishing headlines” from Friday and noted that they underscored the perils for a president from “uncontrollable events that can define a term.”

But the president faced up to all of them by … bugging out to Delaware early.

What’s especially funny now that the tiny #JusticeForJ6 rally is over is the people in the replies butthurt over criticism of Biden saying there are a bunch of insurrectionists in D.C. that Lemire should be covering. Believe us, the media was there, outnumbering the protesters. Biden skipped town for that, too.

