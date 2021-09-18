https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/uncontrollable-ap-says-fridays-punishing-headlines-underscore-the-perils-for-a-president-of-uncontrollable-events/

Don’t forget that while the “punishing headlines” were making the rounds President Joe Biden was leaving the White House early for a long weekend at his beach house in Delaware. As Twitchy reported, Biden was briefed on the Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including an aid worker and seven children, but issued no statement before heading off for the weekend. In the meantime, Fox LA continued to show shocking aerial footage of around 10,000 illegal immigrants packed in under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

Associated Press White House reporter and MSNBC analyst Jonathan Lemire looked at some of those “punishing headlines” from Friday and noted that they underscored the perils for a president from “uncontrollable events that can define a term.”

The Pentagon admitted its errant drone strike. COVID boosters did not get full approval. France recalled its ambassador The punishing headlines, all within an hour, underscored the perils for a president from uncontrollable events that can define a term https://t.co/Vjnakmdvr2 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) September 18, 2021

But the president faced up to all of them by … bugging out to Delaware early.

“Uncontrollable events” What the hell is this? All of it was in their control. They just dropped the ball out of incompetence or malice. — Barnabas (@CarnieBarney) September 18, 2021

I think the word you are searching for is “ineptitude,” not “uncontrollable events.” — JVW (@jvward) September 18, 2021

Don’t forget illegal aliens streaming across the border which is also “uncontrollable” in the sense that it is the utterly predictable result of Biden policies too — Judge Smails (@JSmails) September 18, 2021

You couldn’t have picked three events more in his direct control if you tried. Willfully misrepresenting the facts. Should have thrown a recent Weather Disaster in there; at least maintain a shred of plausible deniability. — Beholder (@beholder952) September 18, 2021

Very respectfully it’s hard to see how any of these were uncontrollable. From the bad Afghanistan pullout (against advice from pretty much everyone apparently) to ordering the strike itself, every piece of that was a part of active decision-making. Same with boosters and France. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 18, 2021

What he did to France was not uncontrollable. It was duplicity on our part and appalling. — Mary Lou Bagley (@MaryLouBagley1) September 18, 2021

“Uncontrollable events” — John Cooper (@thejcoop) September 18, 2021

AP/MSNBC propagandist @jonlemire‘s term for Biden admin scandals is amazing in its lack of subtlety: “uncontrollable events.” https://t.co/bsfrQliIle — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 18, 2021

Murder with a drone is “uncontrollable”. Lol — VinylLife (@TrueDodgerCrue) September 18, 2021

Complete failure and totally disaster of a Dem “president” is now called “uncontrollable events” by a corrupt press. — NoSolution (@JoyOfPi) September 18, 2021

It turns out that Biden is not responsible for anything bad that happens during his presidency. He’s just a helpless passenger while holding the most powerful elected position in the world. Amazing. — Cannon Jacques (@CannonJacques) September 18, 2021

Reassuring to know drones are flying around uncontrolled. — Figbar (@Figbar6) September 18, 2021

Losing the French ambassador was not out of his control. — Susan (@OSUMeemz) September 18, 2021

At best the argument here is Joe is simply a 3rd party to his own crises. Then why is he necessary? They admit he’s providing no leadership — nero (@n3ro) September 18, 2021

1) The Pentagon admitted its errant drone strike.

2) COVID boosters did not get full approval.

3) France recalled its ambassador EACH OF THESE resulted from decisions the Biden administration made, but @JonLemire thinks it’s “uncontrollable”. — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) September 18, 2021

Literally all controllable events — Jason McArdle (@Jason_Mcardle_) September 18, 2021

If you were looking for definitional examples of ‘uncontrollable events’, none of the above that you cited would fit. — Dick Ray (@bndinlb) September 18, 2021

Literally all those things are by definition controllable and based on specific policy choices. — G’Ville Bitts (@GVilleBitts) September 18, 2021

I think you can control if you blow up children or not. — Death_Trap_Joey (@DEATH84TRAP) September 18, 2021

Which of these is “uncontrollable”? Every single one could be heavily influenced by a Commander-in-Chief who had his full mental faculties. — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) September 18, 2021

Uncontrollable events?!?! You for real??? pic.twitter.com/DgWgJ34eGC — Henry Halleck (@TheHalleck) September 18, 2021

How exactly are any of those uncontrollable events? Please, be specific. France recalled ambassador because of decision made by Biden. Strike authorized by Biden. Booster pushed by Biden. — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) September 18, 2021

Uncontrollable? Someone ordered a drone strike. They pressed a button. What a colossal joke this propaganda is. — Taylor Pipes (@thelocalist) September 18, 2021

“The president is not in control!” -Jonathan Lemire — Tua Itfa (@LUMINOU_s2) September 18, 2021

What’s especially funny now that the tiny #JusticeForJ6 rally is over is the people in the replies butthurt over criticism of Biden saying there are a bunch of insurrectionists in D.C. that Lemire should be covering. Believe us, the media was there, outnumbering the protesters. Biden skipped town for that, too.

