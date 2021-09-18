https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61468b90bbafd42ff58b8049
Kamala Harris flipped a coin at a college football game on Saturday as the border crisis continued to spin out of control….
At least seven people were injured Saturday in the collapse of a large tree branch in Honolulu’s Waikiki neighborhood, Hawaii News Now reported…
A key gas pipeline, damaged in an attack claimed by Islamic State terrorist group, has been repaired and power supply in Damascus fully restored, following a brief but widespread blackout, according t…
A Kansas boy submitted a lanternfly in the State Fair, earning himself a blue ribbon and prompting a federal investigation….