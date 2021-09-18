https://justthenews.com/government/security/us-begin-expelling-thousand-migrant-del-rio-texas-effort-include-flights-haiti?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration is expected to begin the large-scale expulsion Sunday of thousands of migrants encamped in the Texas border city of Del Rio, using several flight a day to return them to their home country.

The effort is expected to involve two to eight flights daily, sources told the Associated Press.

Migrants began arriving in Del Rio, a frequent destination for illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, several days ago, huddling under a bridge while they wait to processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents. Many of them are from Haiti.

San Antonio, the nearest major city, may be among the departure cities, the wire service also report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

