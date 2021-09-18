https://noqreport.com/2021/09/18/breaking-victorias-secret-model-doutzen-kroes-says-she-will-not-be-forced-to-take-the-vaccine/
On Friday Victoria’s Secret Model Doutzen Kroes decided to take a bold stance against vaccine mandates in America , saying that she refuses to cave from any kind of societal pressure to get inoculated with the COVID-19 shot.
Kroes told her 6.8 million Instagram followers “I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status.”
The full description of the post and a link can be found below: The past few months have been very peaceful without social media:)
A part of me wanted to escape into my family bubble and leave everything up to faith. That part of me believes in the power of consciousness, that whatever you give energy to will grow. So I tried to ignore the negative and focus on the positive. But at this point I can no longer turn a blind eye to the injustice that is happening right in front of us. Other people have given me hope and strength with their courage to stand up for our rights. They touched my heart and inspired me to do the same. So […]
Read the whole story at bigleaguepolitics.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker