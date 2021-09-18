https://www.theblaze.com/news/covid-mask-video-target-stalking

A video is going viral this week that shows a man wearing a COVID-19 vaccination pin on his shirt and harassing a woman in Target because she is not wearing a face mask.

The man is seen on video stalking a female shopper at a Target store in Washington, according to Newsweek. In the footage, the man is wearing a mask and doesn’t appear to have a shopping cart or any products in his hands to purchase.

The woman asks the man, “You’re vaccinated?” He responds that he is vaccinated, and she replies, “Oh you are? Because I already have natural immunity.”

The woman gives the impression that the man has been harassing her since before the video starts, and states, “You’re not going to follow me around in the store and point at me to people.”

He tells the woman that wearing a face mask is a “state regulation.”

“It’s not a law. You’re an idiot,” the woman says, and she walks away but he follows.

Currently, the Washington Department of Health requires that “everyone five years of age and older wear a mask in public indoor settings and at large, outdoor events with 500 or more attendees, including sporting events, fairs, parades, and concerts, regardless of vaccination status.”

Another female shopper tells the man to “leave her alone,” and purposely moves her cart to keep them separated.

“You got your mask on; you’re safe. I’m sure you’re vaccinated too,” the other woman tells the man.

He admits he has a “badge” advertising that he is vaccinated, and then points at the woman taking the video. At this point, there is a small crowd watching the incident, including someone who tells him to stop harassing her.

The man then says everyone should shame the woman for not wearing a mask.

“It’s all of our job as a community to come together and make sure that people are shamed when they put the rest of us at risk,” the man said in the video that has over 3 million views on various social media platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The woman tells a security officer for the store, “He was following me; he won’t leave me alone.”

She walks away again, but he continued to creepily stalk her to the register area, but he did not have any items to purchase.

“You’re making a bad decision. You’re a bad American…you’re a bad person for doing this,” the man tells the woman.

The woman sarcastically agrees and then tells him that she voted for former President Donald Trump, eliciting a few cheers from other shoppers.

Another shopper tells the man that getting vaccinated or not is a personal choice.

But the man continues to berate the woman, “You’re putting the community at risk, you’re a terrible person.”

The man urges the security guard to escort the maskless woman from the building.

Another woman in another checkout line bashes the vaccinated man, “You’re not at risk! C’mon! This is America!”

The video ends with the security guard talking to the man.







