https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/18/wall-to-wall-fear-porn-drew-holden-takes-a-look-at-the-medias-buildup-of-the-justiceforj6-rally/

As Twitchy reported, there were more reporters at Saturday’s #JusticeForJ6 rally than there were protesters, and probably half of those protesters were undercover feds. The Capitol Police, decked out in full riot gear, had a pretty easy day. Now they just need to take the fence back down from around the Capitol and Supreme Court.

Seriously, look at the line of heavy trucks they had forming a blockade. There were probably more trucks than protesters.

We don’t have it on hand at the moment, but on Friday night, someone posted a collection of CNN chyrons describing the next day’s rally. Fortunately, Drew Holden is already on the case, taking a look back at the media’s buildup of the #JusticeForJ6 rally.

Remember when Congress closed up shop early Wednesday and canceled Thursday’s session because of a credible threat of a militia group attacking the Capitol on March 4?

For what reason did the government put up all of that fencing and extra surveillance cameras? Were they just getting their info from the media or did their intelligence sources warn them this was going to be big?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...