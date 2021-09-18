https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/will-not-comply-thousands-march-covid-vaccine-mandates-nyc-video/

Thousands of people marched against Joe Biden and De Blasio’s mandatory vaccine mandates in New York City on Saturday.

VIDEO:

“We will not comply!”

VIDEO:

Protesters chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!” before a woman does some pole dancing.

VIDEO:

Protesters also chanted “My body, my choice!”

VIDEO:

Blacks, Latinos, Asians and Whites chanted “no vaccine mandates!” as they marched in The City.

VIDEO:

