Thousands of people marched against Joe Biden and De Blasio’s mandatory vaccine mandates in New York City on Saturday.
VIDEO:
1000s take over Time Square in NYC for the protest against the mandatory shot. At the world Freedom rally #NYC #Corona #freedomrally pic.twitter.com/l1OY43nVTc
— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 18, 2021
“We will not comply!”
VIDEO:
1000s gather at Time Square in NYC for the world Freedom rally, the protest against the mandatory shot
They chant ” WE WILL NOT COMPLY ” #freedomrally #vaccine #NYC pic.twitter.com/vJDT2J1CUw
— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 18, 2021
Protesters chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!” before a woman does some pole dancing.
VIDEO:
Pole dancer performing at the Medical Freedom Rally in NYC (09-18-2021) pic.twitter.com/r1jPxn23iD
— LUKE2FREEDOM (@AlwaysL2F) September 18, 2021
Protesters also chanted “My body, my choice!”
VIDEO:
NYC medical freedom rally (09-18-2021) pic.twitter.com/zZlzY3Xtk2
— LUKE2FREEDOM (@AlwaysL2F) September 19, 2021
Blacks, Latinos, Asians and Whites chanted “no vaccine mandates!” as they marched in The City.
VIDEO:
Medical Freedom Protest (09-18-2021) pic.twitter.com/IyWzY5aWcP
— LUKE2FREEDOM (@AlwaysL2F) September 18, 2021