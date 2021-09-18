https://noqreport.com/2021/09/18/why-did-the-cdc-stop-recording-vaccine-breakthrough-cases-in-the-u-s-on-may-1st-today-we-got-the-obvious-answer-vaccine-companies-want-to-sell-booster-shots/

A “ breakthrough case ” is the term for a person infecting with COVID-19 after they have been vaccinated. On May 1st the CDC changed the recording and record keeping of COVID-19 breakthrough cases, and stopped tracking them. The change was announced July 30th { Data Link }.

[…] The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently monitors hospitalizations and deaths, from any cause, among fully vaccinated individuals with COVID-19, but not breakthrough infections , which it stopped monitoring as of May 1. CDC presents this data in aggregate at the national level but not by state, and there is no single, public repository for data by state or data on breakthrough infections, since the CDC stopped monitoring them. ( read more )

At the time the CDC stopped tracking the incidents of vaccinated persons contracting COVID-19 and being hospitalized, many people wondered why? Obviously if you stop recording vaccinated persons who are hospitalized, it will look like only unvaccinated persons are being hospitalized by the variants in the CDC records. That skews the data and gives the false impression that only unvaxxed persons are getting infected and/or sick….

…Which is exactly what happened.

The medical industry and media narrative […]